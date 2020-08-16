Which is the best character in Free Fire?

Characters have become an essential part of Free Fire. The game has over 30 characters that the players can unlock for themselves. Each one of them, except Adam and Eve, has a unique ability. These abilities aid the players on the battlefield and help them win the prestigious Booyah!

On its third anniversary, Free Fire is giving the users an opportunity to claim any one character for free. As the game has a lot of characters, choosing one is a difficult task.

In this article, we enlist some of the characters that you can unlock and make the most of this opportunity.

Top 3 characters in Free Fire

#1 Alok

Alok in Free Fire

Alok is considered to be the best character in the game, due to his ability called 'Drop the Beat'. The players can acquire him from the in-game store for a total of 599 Diamonds. At the maximum level, his ability creates an aura that restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases ally movement speed by 15%.

#2 Antonio

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio is preferred by a lot of players in Free Fire. At the maximum level of the character, users receive an additional 35 HP, i.e., they start a Battle Royale match at 235 HP. Antonio costs 499 diamonds, or 8000 gold.

#3 Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta is the newest character that has been added to Free Fire with the OB23 update. According to the in-game description, "he is an up and rising soccer star". At the maximum level, his ability (Hat Trick) increases the maximum HP by 18 to 35 points per kill. Currently, players can acquire him only via Character Royale.

Note: This list is just a personal recommendation, and some players might prefer a specific character, while others might not.