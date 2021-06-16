Free Fire announces Khelo Bangladesh Cup after the launch of new servers

Free Fire, the popular mobile battle royale title by Garena, has witnessed continuous growth over the past three years. Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore has become the most popular esports event of all time. FFWS 2021 is the biggest ever Free Fire tournament and boasts a massive prize pool of 2 million USD. The developers of the title have been trying to make the game accessible worldwide by introducing regional servers for different countries.

The latest country in the long list of regions to get their own servers is Bangladesh, which recently received dedicated servers. The announcement has been welcomed by Free Fire fans in the region. Esports players of the title will now be able to experience lag-free and smooth gameplay with decent ping.

To commemorate the launch of the new servers, Free Fire announced the Khelo Bangladesh Cup, a duo tournament with a prize of 100K in-game diamonds.

Format of the tournament:

The tournament features 24 influencers chosen by the community who have been paired against 24 professional players. These duos will fight against each other in a total of 4 matches to decide the winner.

Participating teams in Free Fire Khelo Bangladesh Cup

1.) Mr. Triple R

2.) Gaming with Nayeem

3.) Gaming with Zihad

4.) Gaming with Talha is Back

5.) FLAMER -FREE FIRE

6.) Mama Gaming

7.) ZikuVai Official

8.) SihabFF YT

9.) Jewel the NoobGamer

10.) Roasted Gaming YT

11.) Johan Vai

12.) Sadia's Gaming

13) Gaming With Nishaan

14.) Gaming Shakib

15.) Free Fire Alchemists

16.) Subrata 2 kill

17.) Kazi Arpa Gaming

18.) Venom34 FF

19.) Mr. ASIK YT

20.) Gamer Azhar

21.) Gamer King SRB

22.) ME2R GAMING

23.) Gaming With Dipu

24.) Clashing Papa

Where and When to Watch:

The tournament will take place on June 19th 2021 and will start at 6:30 PM BST. Fans can tune into the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Bangladesh to watch the live feed.

