Free Fire exclusive server for Bangladesh: Free rewards, pre-registration, and more

Free Fire, launched in 2017 by Garena, is gaining popularity worldwide with each passing day. The game was the most downloaded game of 2019 and 2020 and is constantly adding millions of new players every month, increasing the burden on Garena's servers.

This increased load brings multiple problems such as lag issues, matching delays, and high ping.

To ensure a smooth gaming experience and decrease the load on servers, Garena has been adding servers exponentially.

A good example is that players from Bangladesh were demanding their in-house servers for quite some time. Finally, through its social media pages, Garena has announced that the country will get its exclusive server on June 8th, 2021.

Players can register themselves and invite friends to win exclusive rewards.

Partner Program

Garena has also announced the expansion of its Partner Program in the country, which will directly profit content creators.

If a creator uploads more than 80 percent of the content about Free Fire and has more than 100k subscribers/followers on YouTube/Facebook or 200k followers on TikTok, they can apply for the Partner Program.

Free Fire Bangladesh Esports

Free Fire will also organize exclusive events for the region, and they have been organizing quite a few tournaments in the country. In March, Garena organized the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship, a 30k USD major tournament. Agent EXP won the event and took away 15k USD as prize money.

In April, Garena also organized a 50k USD Free Fire Tri-series tournament in which top teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh battled it out for a massive prize pool. TM Swag from the country secured fourth place and was awarded 3.5k USD in prize money.

Team Riot qualified for the 2 million USD Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-ins, scheduled to take place in Singapore on May 28th, 2021. However, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, they couldn't fly out for the event.