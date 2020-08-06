Free Fire APK+OBB zip for Android: Download link

With the recently released OB23 update of Free Fire, the developers of the game have brought in several new features for its gargantuan player base. A new character – Luqueta, pet – Mr. Waggor and firearm – AUG, were introduced to the game. Several weapons were also balanced as a part of this update. These regular updates have managed to keep the game fresh and engaging.

Battle royale enthusiasts can play the game by directly downloading it from the Google Play Store. They can also install the game using APK and OBB files.

In this article, we discuss the process of downloading Free Fire using APK+OBB zip file.

Free Fire download APK + OBB zip

APK + OBB zip file: Click Here

The size of the APK+OBB file is 559 MB, so you must ensure that there is at least 1 GB of free storage space on your device.

How to download Free Fire using APK and OBB file

To install the game using APK+OBB file, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the zip file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option if not done yet. You can enable the option by following these steps: Settings->Safety and Privacy-> Allow Installation from unknown sources.

Step 3: Extract and install the APK file. Please do not open it yet.

Step 4: After the file is installed, copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a new folder with this name if no such folder exists)

Step 5: After the files are copied, the game can be launched.

If you get an error stating 'There was a problem parsing the package', then you can consider repeating the process.