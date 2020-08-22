Free Fire bans over a million accounts in two weeks for using hacks

Usage of hacks and cheats are a common problem faced by nearly every title, and Free Fire is no an exception.

The developers of Garena Free Fire are continually pushing the limits to improve their anti-cheat system and prevent cheating, thus providing players with a level playing ground. Ever since the launch of Operation Cutcord, continuous improvements have been made to the system.

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against any form of cheating. Once the players are caught doing so, they will be banned permanently from the game with no option to appeal against it.

Free Fire accounts banned for hacking

Recently, the game’s developer announced it had banned 11,04,258 accounts for cheating, with the players reporting over 51% of them.

Here is a snip from the video that shows the analysis behind this ban.

A snippet from the video (Image Credits: Free Fire India Official / YouTube)

The description of the video on the official YouTube channel read:

"In the last two weeks, these are the total number of accounts and devices that our team has banned. Remember to not engage in suspicious activities, use third-party apps to cheat, and team up with cheaters to win the game. Play fair and keep the gun fun!"

Also, 1,87,511 accounts were punished for intentionally playing with cheaters. As per the video, 35,58,453 devices have been banned.

Anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

According to the anti-hack FAQ on the official website of Free Fire, usage of any unauthorized third-party applications which are not released by Garena or using the modified game client to perform functions which are not existent on the game is considered as cheating, and the players will be punished when caught.

Anti-hack FAQ (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Hence, usage of scripts and mods is also considered cheating, and players should never use them under any circumstances.