Free Fire has a vast arsenal that the players can utilise on the battlefield. Moreover, the rank system is competitive, and players wish to reach the top. And the selection of guns plays a pivotal role in the process of pushing up ranks.

Stats of guns determine their performance in the game, and players look for the best firearms that they can use. Further to that, here is a list of the best weapons in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Best guns in August 2020

Each of the guns mentioned below are best for a specific range only. One weapon for every distance has been selected — the AWM for long-range, Groza for mid-range, and M1014 for close-quarter combat.

#1 AWM

AWM (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The AWM is the best sniper present in Free Fire. With an 8x scope pre-attached, it is an ideal weapon for engaging in long-range combat. Players can take down the enemy with a single headshot courtesy of its considerable damage. The only con is the weapon's reloading speed; however, its damage weighs that out during long-range combat. This firearm can only be found via airdrops.

Stats

DAMAGE: 90

RATE OF FIRE: 27

RANGE: 91

RELOAD SPEED: 34

MAGAZINE: 5

ACCURACY: 90

MOVEMENT SPEED: 65

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

#2 Groza

Groza (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The Groza is another weapon in Free Fire that is only exclusive to airdrops. This AR is very lethal when used appropriately with proper attachments. It has great damage and is quite stable, making it an excellent option for players. It also has a decent range, enabling users to fight foes over mid-range distances.

Stats

DAMAGE: 61

RATE OF FIRE: 56

RANGE: 75

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 30

ACCURACY: 54

MOVEMENT SPEED: 58

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

#3 M1014

M1014 (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The M1014 is the best gun for short-range combats. The weapon is insane on the battlefield courtesy of its severe damage. Via this automatic shotgun, users can shut down foes with two to three shots. But as the range increases, this shotgun becomes more and more useless.

Stats

DAMAGE: 94

RATE OF FIRE: 38

RANGE: 10

RELOAD SPEED: 20

MAGAZINE: 6

ACCURACY: 10

MOVEMENT SPEED: 60

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

(All stats are taken from the official website of Free Fire)

The list is just a recommendation for users. Some players might like a particular weapon, while others might not. Also, this list is not influenced by the exclusive skins that enhance specific stats, as not everybody can get such skins.