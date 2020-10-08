Free Fire: Best places to land on the Kalahari map

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform, with more than 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The fast-paced battle royale game has a variety of maps, with each one providing the player with a unique experience.

The Kalahari map is one of the most popular maps in Free Fire, and players generally play this map in the classic mode.

In this article, we list out the top 3 landing spots in the Kalahari map in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Best places to land on Free Fire's Kalahari map

#1 Refinery

Refinery

Advertisement

The Refinery attracts a lot of players due to the amount of loot that one can find in the location. If you are an aggressive player, you will definitely enjoy landing here as you will find a lot of enemies to kill.

The location of the Refinery, which is at the centre of the map, is an added advantage as players can easily rotate to the safe zones.

#2 The Sub

The Sub

The Sub or the Submarine is a popular drop location in Garena Free Fire. Players will be able to find a decent amount of high-tier guns, equipment and other items in this area. They are also likely to find a vehicle, which can be used later in the game.

Advertisement

#3 Confinement

Confinement

Confinement is often overlooked by players as it is located in the corner of the map. In this area, one can easily find an ample amount of loot for the whole squad. While very few users drop onto this location, players should keep an eye on the formation of the next play zone so that they can start rotating quickly.

There are several other locations in the Kalahari map, like Foundation and Mammoth, where players can find great loot.

Also Read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?