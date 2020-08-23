Free Fire birthday: When was the game first released?

Free Fire, developed by the 111 dot studios and published by Garena, has become one of the most played games on the mobile platform within a short span. Recently, the game achieved an incredible feat of 100 million peak players.

The 3rd-anniversary celebrations are already underway. The developers of the game have provided the players with many freebies and rewards which has created a lot of buzz.

Many players want to know when Free Fire was released. So in this article we answer that question.

Free Fire birthday: When was Free Fire first released

The Alpha Testing of Free Fire began in August 2017. According to Wikipedia, the BETA version of the game came out on 30th September 2017. The first official version of the game was released in December of 2017.

The 3rd anniversary of the game is being celebrated today – 23rd August. Today is the 'peak day' of the celebrations which began on 13th August with the Time Tunnel event and Capsule Store.

3rd Anniversary Event

As a part of the third anniversary celebration, players have an opportunity to claim 1 out of the 26 characters. They can obtain it by simply logging in. Click here to read the step-by-step guide to do so.

Advertisement

There are several other items that the players can get on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary. As mentioned earlier, today is the 'peak day' of the celebration. The users will get 5 blue chips and awakening shards for playing a match in Free Fire.

The celebrations will last till 30th August, the events - Friends Callback, Gather Friends, and Cumulative Login are scheduled for the players.