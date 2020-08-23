How to get free character in Free Fire from 3rd Anniversary event

Free Fire currently features 31 characters, out of which two are present by default. Each of them, except Adam and Eve, has a unique ability that can help the players win the coveted Booyah!

However, not every character can be obtained for free or by spending gold coins. Some of them can only be acquired by spending Diamonds. The players need to pay out of their pockets to get Diamonds, which isn’t a feasible option for many of them.

Garena Free Fire recently announced that the players would be able to get one of the in-game characters for free on 23rd August. However, the pool of characters would still depend upon certain milestones that need to be crossed.

As it turns out, the players have already surpassed all the milestones collectively, and now have the opportunity to get 1 out of the 26 available characters for free. In this article, we discuss how you can get a free in-game character for yourself.

How to get a free character in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to claim 1 of the 26 available characters for free.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the Events tab present on the right side of the main screen.

Step 2: Press on the ‘3rd Anniversary’ tab and scroll down to find ‘Claim A Free Character!’ event.

Step 3: Tick the box present next to the desired character.

Dialogue box prompting the players to confirm the selection

Step 4: Press the confirm button. A dialog box appears, prompting you to confirm the selection.

After confirming the selection, you will get the reward.

Step 5: After confirming the selection, you will obtain the character.

It is essential to note that you will be able to select only one character. Hence, give a good thought before choosing any of them.

List of all the available characters: