Free Fire Booyah Day update: APK download link for Android

Free Fire's: 3volution update was a huge success for its developers as the game amassed millions of fresh downloads from Google Play Store.

To make the game more entertaining, Garena has released another major update for Free Fire called Booyah Day patch or OB24 update.

With the release of the latest version, the game saw a new Bermuda 2.0 map, which is a remastered version of the Bermuda map. In the list of available weapons, a new Parafal gun has also been introduced, which has the ability to take the enemy down in a single bullet.

In this article, we provide you with the download link of the APK and OBB files of the game.

Free Fire Booyah Day for Android: APK download link

Players need both APK and OBB files to update the game.

Free Fire Booyah Day APK download link: Click here

Free Fire Booyah Day OBB download link: Click here

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 45 MB and 551.57 MB, respectively. So, players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their device. Around 1.5 GB of free storage space is required to accommodate the game files.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of the game:

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option in your device if you haven’t done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. Rename the OBB file to 'main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth’ and paste to - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

Step 4: After the OBB files are copied, you can launch the game.

The maintenance of the game servers is now over, and players can access them without any snag.

