Free Fire is one of the leading mobile battle royale games. The developers collaborate with several famous figures across the globe to increase the worldwide reach of the game. In the past, Free Fire has collaborated with popular brands and figures such as ‘Money Heist,’ ‘Hrithik Roshan,’ ‘DJ Alok,’ ‘B’ lue O’Bell’ and more.

Garena, in one of their recent posts, announced a collaboration with the famous American Musician, KSHMR. As a part of the partnership, a new character named ‘K’ will make its way into the game.

In this article, we discuss all the details available regarding the new character, and the collaboration between Garena and KSHMR.

New Captain Booyah (K) character announced in Free Fire as a part of collaboration with KSHMR

The official post states:

“Free Fire is happy to announce the next collaboration - Free Fire x KSHMR! 💿 Nothing’s stopping this creative and hard-working artist - and now we’ll get to see KSHMR as the new character, K (aka Captain Booyah!) and maybe... another music video?!”

As per the post, a new character will be added very soon. Also, this is not the first time that a character based on a real-life celebrity has been added to the game. Earlier this month, as a part of the collaboration with the Bollywood movie star, Hritik Roshan, Garena had released a new character called Jai.

“Curious to know more? Stick around and find out all you need to know about Free Fire x KSHMR. 💥”

“The song plays heavily on KSHMR’s signature vocal-driven production style, and delivers the same energy as users get from playing Free Fire.”

The costumes that can be seen in the social media posts might be the character set of K (Captain Booyah).

The players are definitely going to enjoy this collaboration. They can follow the social media handles of Garena Free Fire to stay updated regarding all the future partnerships and collaborations.

