The developers of Garena Free Fire have announced the official release date for the OB24 update. Ever since, players are hyped up and excited for the new features and changes that will be made in the game.

Garena also provides players with several glimpses of the new features and changes which will arrive as part of the update. In this article, we look at the features revealed and some others that are expected to be introduced in-game.

Free Fire OB24 update features: New Spawn Island, upgraded training island, weapons balance, and more

#1 New gameplay features

Garena published a post on its Facebook page which shows several new features like cooking of grenade and use of teammates to jump boost.

#2 Weapon Adjustment

Adjustments have been made in the stats of the selected weapon. You can see some of the changes in the post below.

#3 New Spawn Island

The new Spawn Island was added to the Advance Server and will be arriving in-game with the patch on 23rd September.

#4 Upgraded training island

The training island has been uplifted, and several significant changes have been made. The weapon crate and selection have also been optimised, and a target arcade added, among others.

#5 Language

The upcoming patch update for Free Fire will allow survivors to play the game in Hindi.

Apart from the changes/features revealed by Garena, the OB24 update should bring in two new characters — Dasha and Sverr — as also introduced in the Advance Server. A new pet was also added to OB24 Advance Server — Rockie — and is expected to be made available in-game.

Users are likely to witness the addition of three new weapons in Parafall, Flamethrower, and Woodpecker.

This latest update is expected to bring the Bermuda Remastered for the classic mode, as was done in the Advance Server.

It is also expected that several new emotes, including Bhangra, Booyah, Draco’s Summon, and Piece of Cake, will be introduced in the game.

