Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the battle royale genre. Its developers often bring regular updates to the game to keep it engaging for players.

The latest OB24 update is finally out, and players can update Free Fire to try out all the new features.

This article lists out all the new features that have made their way into the fast-paced battle royale with the new update.

Free Fire Booyah day update: Full list of new features

#1 New spawn island

The game’s spawn island has been completely overhauled and redesigned for Free Fire’s upcoming Continental Series.

#2 Weapons

Two new guns have been added to the game's arsenal - the Parafal (AR) and the Flamethrower (secondary weapon).

It is important to note that the Flamethrower is only available in the training mode. Meanwhile, the Parafal has been added to both Classic and Clash Squad game modes.

New weapon

#3 New setting options

The Hindi language has been made available for players to use in the game. In addition, users can now upload, download and overwrite their settings.

The Hindi language added in Free Fire

#4 New Team Boost and Grenade mechanism

Players can now jump higher by boosting off over a crouched teammate.

The grenade mechanism has also been changed. Players can now set up or cook before throwing a grenade.

#5 New additions to the training island

The training island has received several additions including a new minigame, ‘Target Arcade’, and a movie theater.

Apart from these additions, the developers have made changes to several other aspects of the game as well. The stats of several weapons and characters have been balanced. Numerous bug fixes, optimizations and improvements have been made. The weapon armory has been revamped, and the Clash Squad store has been adjusted.

You can click here to read the complete patch notes of the OB24 update.

