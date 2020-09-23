Free Fire is a renowned mobile Battle Royale game that is highly popular among the masses thanks to the regular updates that the developers release.

And now, the much-awaited OB24 update has finally hit the servers. Players can update their application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and try out the new features and changes brought to the game.

With this update, the developers have buffed the ability of the latest character that was introduced in Free Fire – Jai. In this article, we discuss the changes brought to the character.

Free Fire: Jai character changed in the OB24 update

Jai character in Free Fire

According to the official patch notes of the OB24 update, Jai's ability has been buffed massively. This is what they have stated in the patch notes:

“Shortly after we released Jai, we received feedback that the amount of ammo restored is not sufficient for players to take down additional enemies on low-ammo weapons. We are giving this skill a buff so this skill can be useful in more situations.”

The ability - 'Raging Reload', automatically reloaded 10% of the magazine’s capacity at the base level. Upon reaching the max level, the users would regain 25% of the maximum capacity per kill. Additionally, it was limited to just ARs, SMGs, and Pistols.

After the update though, at the base level, users will automatically reload 30% of the magazine’s capacity for every kill. At maximum level, the magazine will reload by 45%. Also, the ability has now been extended shotguns as well.

This major buff would definitely affect the character’s gameplay, and many users in the game would likely prefer to utilise him now.

