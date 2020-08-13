Free Fire Character Trial Cards: All you need to know

Free Fire's latest update is now live, and many players have probably noticed the changes that have been made in the game.

Free Fire's 3rd Anniversary is edging closer and as a part of the celebrations, Garena has introduced a new event in the game called Attacker - Character Trial Cards.

The developers recently announced that they would give away a permanent free character to each player on 23rd August to celebrate their 3rd Anniversary.

Garena has also introduced Trial cards through which players can play with any character for a limited time of 7 days. This is particularly great for the new players as well as the users who want to test all the characters before they can make a selection.

In this article, we discuss the complete details of the Attacker - Character Trial Cards event, with a guide that will help you claim these trial cards easily.

Free Fire Character Trial cards

Free Fire 3rd Anniversary banner (Image credits: Garena Free Fire)

Introduction

Character Trial Cards is a new feature in Free Fire, whereby users can play with any character in the game for seven days. It will, however, disappear from the user's account after the stipulated period, and the character will be switched to a default one.

The reason behind the addition of Character Trial Cards

As mentioned before, Garena is set to celebrate the third Anniversary of Free Fire on 23rd August. On this occasion, players can choose a permanent character in the game.

The Character Trial Cards were introduced for players who want to try all the characters before making a suitable selection. With the help of these cards, you can choose the best character for you on 23rd August.

Duration of Trial Cards

Players can claim these trial cards from 13th August to 18th August.

List of Available characters

Garena has so far made eight characters available. Here is a list of the characters:

Hayato Wolfrahh Miguel Laura Rafael Antonio A124 Shani

How to claim Character Trial Cards