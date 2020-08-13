Free Fire: How to download new Bermuda remastered map

Bermuda Remastered, which was the talk of the town for a long time, has finally been added to the game. The players are excited to experience the new map, which is an enhanced version of the most popular in-game map- Bermuda.

However, for now, it is only available in the Clash Squad mode. Yesterday, Garena Free Fire officially confirmed its release. The post stated:

The Bermuda Map is currently under construction. ⛏ Two new areas will be available on the Bermuda Map on the 13th August - Aden’s Creek and Academy! 😍 Other unlocked areas will be opening soon too.

In this article, we discuss how you can download and play the Bermuda Remastered map in Garena Free Fire.

How to download the map in Garena Free Fire?

Follow the steps given below to download the Bermuda Remastered Map:

Click on the download center icon.

Step 1: Click on the ‘Download Center’ icon present beside the membership icon.

Step 2: Click on the download button.

Press the download button

Step 3: After the map is downloaded, you can enjoy playing the map in the Clash Squad mode.

The map was made available for download about three days ago. However, the players were not able to play it back then.

How to play Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire?

Step 1: Click on the Mode Change option present on the top right corner of the screen.

Clash Squad Bermuda Remastered

Step 2: Select the Clash Squad Bermuda Remastered option.

Step 3: Start the game.

The third anniversary of the game is just around the corner, and several new events have been added to the game. The recently added Time Tunnel Exploration event provides the players with a variety of rewards.

The players can get special in-game characters using character trial cards. However, the duration of these cards is only seven days.