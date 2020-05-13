Free Fire Codeword: How to find codeword in Free Fire to get free gun skins?

Free Fire Codeword

Garena Free Fire has introduced a brand new event in the game called the Codeword Event.

In this event, players will be rewarded with free legendary gun skins for a week. To receive the same, players will have to play a battle royale match, and then enter the secret codeword.

This codeword is available easily in the game, and changes every day. Here are the steps to find the codeword, and get legendary gun skins for free.

Codeword Event in Free Fire

(Event Period: 12th May to 18th May)

Fill codeword to win legendary gun skins in Free Fire

Here are the complete steps that you can follow to find the correct codeword, and then redeem it for a legendary gun skin in Free Fire:

On the event page in the game, players will see an image, and there will be a hidden word inside it. That word is the codeword that players will have to find out.

After this, play one battle royale game (casual or ranked) and each game must be at least 5 minutes long. The box in which you will have to enter the codeword will be unlocked afterwards.

Enter the codeword in the provided box. Make sure that there are no spaces between the characters while entering it.

You will win the prize if you have entered the correct codeword. Otherwise, you will have to play one more battle royale game.

The reward will be credited to your vault within 10 minutes.

Note: If you already own the permanent gun skin, no gun skin trial will be credited.

The gun skins that will be awarded for entering the correct codeword are M4A1 Venom, AK Water Balloon, Cataclysm AN94, T.R.A.P. FAMAS, Maniac MP40, SCAR Blood Moon and Death M1014.

Advertisement

Also Read: Garena Free Fire: How to contact the Free Fire Help Center?