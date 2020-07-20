Free Fire Convoy Crunch Mode: All you need to know

Free Fire is very close to receiving its upcoming OB23 update and in a few days, players will witness numerous changes in the game. Although the release date of Free Fire OB23 update is yet to be officially announced, various leaks which surfaced online suggest that the update will arrive in the last week of July.

We have now tried the Advance test server and prepared a list of all the new features and changes that will be introduced to the game soon. The changes include a new Penguin pet, Bermuda 2.0 map, Convoy Crunch mode and a bunch of other extensions.

While trying out the Advance server, many players spotted a new Convoy Crunch mode in Free Fire. This exclusive mode is also expected to roll out with the OB23 update.

Overview and Primary Objective of the Convoy Crunch Mode in Free Fire

Convoy Crunch Mode in Free Fire

The Convoy Crunch mode is a new 4v4 arcade mode which is set for a global release in Free Fire. In this mode, the main objective of the players is to defend their spawn area while the enemy team tries to capture it with a Monster Truck.

Fight for the control of a vehicle

The mode features best-of-three rounds and the team who wins two rounds will be declared the winner of the match. The team that is driving the Monster truck will have to go through four checkpoints. Among the four members in a squad, one will drive the vehicle and the other three will defend it from the enemy. The main objective of the enemy team is to destroy the truck before it reaches their spawn area.

Rules of the Convoy Crunch mode

Each round will last five minutes and if your squad completes the objective within the specified duration, you will win a round. The team with the most number of victories out of three will clinch the whole match.

Equipment set selection menu

To face your enemies, the game will allow you to choose between multiple combinations of weapons which will comprise the Equipment Set. If a player dies during the battle, he/she will be immediately respawned on the map with 15 seconds of Invincibility.

