Free Fire OB23 Advance Server for Android: APK download link

The Free Fire OB23 Advance Server has been released officially. The players who have been granted access by Garena can download it on their devices to test out the upcoming features in advance. Earlier, its release was canceled due to some technical errors which have now been resolved.

The Free Fire OB23 Advance Server is available for Android devices only and its size is around 994 MB. As mentioned above, only specific players can download it from the official advance server website.

Free Fire OB23 Advance Server APK Download

Download Link of Free Fire OB23 Advance Server APK: https://bit.ly/2WxXg0X

After downloading the APK file from the above link, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open File Manager in your device and go to the Download folder. Locate the file FFadv_66.8.0_0717.apk and click on it. Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from unknown sources. Once you have enabled it, click on the install button. After completing the installation, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app and sign in using your linked Facebook account.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of Free Fire.

In case you face a 'problem parsing the package' error, check whether you have adequate storage space or try downloading it again. The Advance Server will close on 23rd July 2020 and the players can get free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game.

Salve Sobreviventes!



Boas notícias! Nosso time de desenvolvedores trabalharam arduamente e conseguiram corrigir os problemas técnicos e com isso, abriremos o Servidor Avançado a partir de 18 de julho, às 4h00. pic.twitter.com/W4CdZyYkri — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) July 17, 2020

The Free Fire Advance Server account of the player will be deleted after the period ends. However, the selected player will still be able to play on the Official Server. Meanwhile, Free Fire has unveiled the awards that the players will be getting in Vengeance:

