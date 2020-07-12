Free Fire OB23 Update: Leaks reveal new character, pet, and gun

Here's a look on the new additions in the upcoming Free Fire OB23 Update.

The leaks suggest that the Free Fire OB23 update will bring a new character, an assault rifle gun, and a brand new pet.

Garena Free Fire OB23 leaks

The Garena Free Fire OB23 update will hit global servers soon and its Advance Server will be available to download from 15th July 2020. Leaks of the update have already started surfacing on the internet.

These leaks suggest that the next big update will bring a new character, a pet, and a brand new gun. The release date of the OB23 update has not been announced officially yet. You can read about complete details of the aforementioned additions to the game below.

Free Fire OB23 Update Features

Free Fire OB23 Update

1) Lucas Character

Lucas Character (Image Credits: Free Fire Gamers Zone)

A brand new male character called Lucas will be arriving in the upcoming update of the game. He is a professional Brazilian football player and began his career in the game by winning the Campeonato Gaúcho at Grêmio.

His ability is to increase the maximum HP with each kill and he can also have more than 200 HP depending on the number of kills you have.

2) Penguin Pet

Penguin Pet

A brand new pet, Penguin, will also be introduced in the Free Fire OB23 Update. The abilities and the final look of the pet are not known yet and all the details will be released once the advance server of the game opens.

3) AUG Gun

AUG Gun

AUG is an assault rifle which will be added to the game in the upcoming update. The gun is already available in other battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, and will now make its entry in Free Fire.

It can be equipped with almost every attachment like the muzzle, suppressor, extended magazine etc. Also, the gun might now spawn on the island and could also be available in the drop.

Free Fire OB23 Advance Server Leaks

Free Fire has unveiled the Master of Death Bundle and here is the official video:

