Registrations for Free Fire OB23 update advance server will start soon.

Rabia

Free Fire OB23 Update is just around the corner, and the advance server registrations will start soon. The players will be able to register here to become a part of the OB23 advance server as soon as the registrations start.

Free Fire OB23 Update will bring a lot of exclusive in-game items like a new character, a new pet, guns and much more. The new OB23 update will run smoothly on devices with 2GB RAM or more.

Free Fire OB23 Update expected Release Date

Free Fire OB23 Update is expected to release on 29th July 2020, along with the new Gold Royale Pass. However, official confirmation regarding the release date is yet to come. The game will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The size of the update is not known yet but is expected to be of around 600 MB and will require about 800 MB of free storage space. Additionally, the servers will be taken down for maintenance before the update hits the global servers.

There are a lot of rumors that the next update will bring Free Fire Max (the enhanced version of Free Fire), but those are not true. The second phase of the new game's beta testing is still underway in Malaysia, Bolivia and Cambodia.

Also, Free Fire Max will be a separate application and Garena currently has no plans to launch it globally anytime soon. Garena may host a separate launch event before they decide to release the game globally.

Currently, there is not much information available regarding the features of the OB23 update. Recently, Free Fire also revealed the Rampage Peak Day rewards in a video uploaded on Free Fire India's official YouTube channel.

