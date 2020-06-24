Free Fire Max: Release date, requirements, features and more

Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Free Fire, and will provide better graphics and animations.

Here are the complete details regarding the Free Fire Max and it's beta version as well.

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, and its developers, Garena, frequently push out new updates to ensure that the growing user base's demands are met. They are currently working on an advanced version called Free Fire Max, which will deliver higher-quality visuals across the board.

The game was initially available for early testing in Malaysia and Bolivia, but the developers are now planning to release it in more countries. Here are the confirmed details regarding Free Fire Max.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max, which is the upgraded version of Free Fire, was introduced to enhance the gaming experience. It will form a separate app and will have advanced graphics and animations.

Players will not require a separate account to log in to Free Fire Max, and can play with their Free Fire accounts. Players of both versions can also play together, thereby widening the universe of the game. Furthermore, Free Fire Max players will have no added advantage over other players.

Free Fire Max release date

Garena has no plans to release Free Fire Max anytime soon, but players who want to play the game can register for its beta version.

Free Fire Max beta release date

The first phase of Free Fire Max beta testing in Malaysia and Bolivia is over. And the second phase, called beta testing 2.0, began on 24th June 2020 at 3:30 PM IST in three countries i.e. Malaysia, Bolivia and Cambodia, and will go on till 14th July 2020.

Players from these countries can register for the beta version here, and the selected users will get access to it. The developers currently have no plans regarding a similar launch in India.

Free Fire Max requirements and features

Just like Free Fire, Free Fire Max will not require high specifications, and will run smoothly on devices with 2 GB RAM or more. The size of the game is still unknown, but the game itself will be available for download on Google Play Store after its release, ensuring a hassle-free installation.

