How to download Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max would be Garena's new approach to deal with graphics insufficiency in the game.

Steps to download and install Free Fire Max on your Android and iOS devices.

Image Credit: Dot Esports

Garena Free Fire has been competing with PUBG Mobile since its arrival. The developers are always pushing new content and characters in the game to keep the game fresh.

However, many players believe that Free Fire has very fewer graphics, and its in-game characters look comical to see. On the other hand, PUBG has in-game ultra HD mode to play, which is appreciated by many gamers all over the world.

Also read: Free Fire: 3 best characters to use in the game.

Image Credit: Garena Free Fire

Garena is well aware of this unavailability to high graphics in Free Fire. Therefore, they have been working on 'Free Fire Max'. This version of Free Fire will push the graphics to a new level. Here are some of the in-game features that the game will have:

The main interface is the same as the old version of Garena Free Fire.

Improved graphics (HD, HDR, and Ultra HD coming soon).

New graphic design.

50 players on the map.

Customize controls.

Free license for Android Operating System.

The movement of the player is very smooth.

Free Fire Max would be a significant push towards the growth of this battle royale game. Players who expect high-end graphics in games would be able to enjoy this version. However, do not worry if your Android or iOS device does not support the game; you can still play the old version of Free Fire without any hindrance.

How to download Free Fire Max

Advertisement

Image Credit: Garena Free Fire

Currently, Free Fire Max is available exclusively in Brazil and Indonesia. However, it will soon be available in India as well as other countries.

If you can't wait for Free Fire Max to release globally and want to experience the game as soon as possible, you can follow the steps given below to download the application on Android and iOS.

#1 Go to this website and download the APK file.

#2 After downloading the application, Go to your file manager and look for the application in the 'download' folder.

#3 Click on APK file and try to install. If the installation process is blocked, then go to mobile settings, and enable downloads from unknown sources.

#4 You are ready to launch and play Free Fire Max now.

If the above-stated steps do not seem to work for you, don't worry. Just install a free VPN on your device and set the server to either Brazil or Indonesia to install the application from Play Store.

Also read: Free Fire: How to install Free Fire game.