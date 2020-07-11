Free Fire costume design contest: Win up to 10,000 diamonds

Here are the complete details of the Free Fire Costume Design Contest that has already begun.

This event has a massive prize pool of 25,500 diamonds, and the winner can take home 10k diamonds.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Free Fire costume design contest

Garena Free Fire has introduced a brand new contest called the Costume Design Contest, in which players can design their own costume bundles. The winners will be awarded up to 10,000 diamonds as the grand prize.

The contest consists of three stages, and started on 10th July 2020 (yesterday), and here are the complete details regarding the Free Fire contest.

Costume design contest in Free Fire

(Event Period: 10th July 2020 to 30th August 2020)

Costume design contest details

Contest process

Design submission period: 10th July to 9th August (Multiple entries may be submitted)

10th July to 9th August (Multiple entries may be submitted) Judging and selection period: 10th August to 23rd August (Submissions meeting requirements will be shortlisted for voting)

10th August to 23rd August (Submissions meeting requirements will be shortlisted for voting) Design voting period: 24th August to 30th August (Players will have 10 votes daily and per day, an account cannot vote for the same submission more than once)

24th August to 30th August (Players will have 10 votes daily and per day, an account cannot vote for the same submission more than once) Result announcement: 3rd September (Announcement of winners)

Advertisement

Prize pool (Region-wise)

1st rank: 10,0000 diamonds

10,0000 diamonds 2nd rank: 7,000 diamonds

7,000 diamonds 3rd rank: 5,000 diamonds

5,000 diamonds Superstar award (Top 10 most-voted entries excluding other rewards): 1,000 diamonds

1,000 diamonds Popularity award (Most voted entry excluding top three): 2,500 diamonds

Contest rules

Contest template

Players will have to use their creativity and fashion sense to design the next top costume in this contest. Here are the rules and steps to participate in the costume design contest:

Visit the costume design contest website here, and download template. If the website is not opening, then go to the events section in the game to do so. Use the template to create your own fashion design. Fill up the template with costume name, description, FF UID, front and backside view of your design and upload it by 9th August. The design should be in jpg or png format, size should be less than 1 MB and dimensions must be 1200px x 900px, with an aspect ratio of 4:3. Judging and selection period is from 10th to 23rd August. The voting period is from 24th to 30th August, so remember to call your friends to vote for your design. Win up to 10,000 diamonds as grand prize!!!

Judging criteria

10 finalists will be chosen based on the number of votes.

Top three winners from each Free Fire region will be determined based on the number of votes, overall originality and how well the submission matches the in-game tone.

There will also be a popularity awards for each region, based on the number of votes.

Each submission cannot win more than one award.

Also Read: All you need to know about Free Fire Clu character