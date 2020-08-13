Free Fire offers a variety of characters, costumes, guns skins, emotes and exclusive items to its players. However, the only downside is that players would have to purchase diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to obtain them.

Players would have to spend INR 80 to get 100 diamonds, INR 250 for 300 diamonds and so forth. Many users cannot afford to purchase diamonds and have subsequently been on the lookout for alternative ways to get them. In the process of doing so, they have come across various websites that claim to provide what is called a diamond generator.

In this article, we discuss the authenticity of the diamond generator and whether using it will lead to a ban.

Free Fire diamond generator 2020: Real or Fake?

One such Illicit diamond generator

The Free Fire diamond generator is a tool that allegedly provides players with unlimited diamonds.

Since Free Fire is a server-based game, the data relating to the currencies are stored on the server rather than the client. So, the only legitimate way to get diamonds in the game is by purchasing them. These generators also require players to complete an impossible and bogus human verification.

All such diamond generators are, therefore, fake and do not work.

According to the anti-hack FAQ present on the official Free Fire website, the use of a third-party tool which is not developed by Garena to perform functions which wouldn’t be possible otherwise is considered cheating.

The use of the diamond generator also falls in this category, which means that it is not only fake but also illegal.

Even if such tools work, players are advised against using them since obtaining diamonds in this manner is unethical.