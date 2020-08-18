Free Fire diamond generators: Are they legal?

Free Fire offers a variety of eye-catching and attractive in-game items like gun skins, bundles, characters, pets and more. Players can directly purchase most of the exclusive items from the in-game store or obtain them from the Elite Pass and by opening crates. All of these require players to spend diamonds.

Most players crave these items, however, many of them cannot afford diamonds and buying them in the Free Fire in-game store isn’t a feasible option. Hence, they look for alternative ways to get them. Videos and websites often mislead innocent users into the usage of illicit tools like diamond generators.

In this article, we will discuss the authenticity and legalities associated with the usage of such tools with Free Fire.

What is a diamond generator for Free Fire?

It is a third-party tool that allegedly provides players with an indefinite amount of diamonds to use in Free Fire. Several websites claim to provide users with such a tool. In a nutshell, these tools are fake and do not work. Most of these generators require players to pass a fake human verification and fill the screen with lots of ads.

A snippet from the official FAQ (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

Free Fire is a server-based game, so the value and data relating to the currencies are stored on the server and not on the client. The only legal and legit way to get diamonds is by purchasing them.

All such websites and videos which claim to provide users with such tools are fake and illegal. Hypothetically, even if such tools work, players must never use them, since they would be an unethical and illegal way of obtaining the diamonds.

Moreover, the usage of a third-party tool that is not developed by Garena will be considered cheating, and players will be banned permanently from Free Fire after they are caught using any such tools.

Conclusion

You should stay away from all such diamond generators as they are 100% illegal. However, if you wish to obtain diamonds in a legit and legal way, you can click here.