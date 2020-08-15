Free Fire offers many attractive skins, character bundles, pets, and several other items. Most can be purchased directly from the in-game store by spending diamonds. These items are also obtainable from various in-game events and the Elite Pass, a tier-based reward system.

The players are required to spend diamonds to make most of the in-game transactions. This currency is even needed to change the current in-game name (IGN).

For many, diamonds are costly, and purchasing them is not a feasible option. So, users look for alternative ways to get them for free. In this article, we discuss some legit and legal means to obtain this in-game money.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in August 2020

The users must note that these methods involve individual efforts to be put in, and they are not just a matter of a few clicks.

Google Opinion Rewards

In a conversation on how to get free in-game currency, the first name that comes to mind is Google Opinion Rewards. It is one of the most popular and trusted apps used by millions across the world.

The app has also been downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store, underlining its popularity. Users have to answer short and simple surveys to get Google Play Credit, which can then be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Swagbucks

It is one of the most popular GPT (Get Paid To) sites. Users have to complete several tasks, like answering quizzes and surveys, downloading apps and more to earn SB, which are available to cash out.

The option to cash out varies according to the region. However, players can withdraw their earnings as PayPal money, which can then be utilised to purchase diamonds from the Sea Gamer Mall.

There are several other reliable GPT sites like YSense and PrizeRebel that can also be used.