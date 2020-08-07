Free Fire Diamonds: All you need to know about the game's currency

Skins, pets and characters have become an integral part of Free Fire. Players are, however, required to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to obtain most of the exclusive items.

In this article, we will talk about the in-game currency of Free Fire – Diamonds.

Diamonds in Free Fire

Players have to pay out of their pocket to get diamonds in Free Fire. They can be used to purchase the Elite Pass, skins, costume bundles, pets, characters, crates and several other items.

What is the price of diamonds?

Diamonds in Free Fire

Here is the price of diamonds from the in-game top-up:

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 250 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

By purchasing the diamonds in-game, players will receive an exclusive character called Joseph for free. So effectively, the character is for free. There is also a 100% Bonus Diamond Top-Up event running which will provide users with extra diamonds.

Advertisement

How to purchase diamonds

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the diamond icon present on the top of the main screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear. Select the number of diamonds to be purchased.

Step 3: The purchase will be made using Google Play Balance or the payment method that has been added to Google Play Store.

Codashop and Games Kharido are two other legitimate websites from which players can top-up diamonds in Free Fire.

Click here to read about how to top-up diamonds from Codashop.

Click here to read about how to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido.

Players should never use any illegitimate tools like the Unlimited Diamond Generator as they are fake and do not work. Even if they do work, players are never recommended to use them. The accounts of the players guilty of using such tools will be permanently suspended as they are against the Anti-hack policy of Garena.