Free Fire diamonds are one of the most significant aspects of the game. Diamonds in Free Fire are used to purchase exclusive in-game items like characters, outfits, weapons, vehicle skins, and much more. These rewards can be obtained directly from the shop or redeemed by completing Elite Pass missions. The diamonds can be purchased by navigating to the diamond section of the game.

How to get Diamonds in Free Fire

Free Fire diamonds can be purchased by three different methods. Here are the ways to do so:

# 1: Top-Up

Top-up

Players can go to the Top-up section in the game, and purchase the number of diamonds they wish to by spending the required amount of in-game money.

At any given time, players can buy a minimum of 100 diamonds for $0.99, and a maximum of 5600 diamonds for $49.99. Additionally, players get an exclusive free reward on their first diamond top-up.

# 2: Weekly Offers

Weekly Offers

Every week the game features various weekly offers that offer players different combinations of items at discounted prices.

Players who wish to buy other in-game items like weapon royale vouchers, along with diamonds, should get the diamonds in the game's weekly offers. A player can buy diamonds every week, using weekly offers.

# 3: Membership

Membership

Players who require diamonds regularly should buy a weekly or monthly membership, to save money, instead of purchasing the diamonds by top-up. The weekly membership costs INR 159 while the monthly membership can be acquired by spending INR 599.

These two memberships provide diamonds at cheaper rates in comparison to the top-up. Weekly or monthly memberships also offer a few additional benefits like a S-VIP card.

Players receive 60 diamonds daily (420 diamonds in total) in a weekly membership, and 2000 diamonds in a monthly membership. One hundred extra diamonds are available after the first purchase. In case of a weekly subscription, a player's account subscription gets renewed automatically after a week.

It is suggested to buy the diamonds, and not to use any kind of hack or illegal method to get free diamonds or to win matches. Doing so would wreck the game-play experience for the player, and also for other community players.

