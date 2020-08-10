Free Fire DJ Alok: All you need to know

Characters are an essential part of Garena Free Fire. The game has over 30 characters, and each one of them, except Adam and Eve, has special abilities. The players choose characters based on their gameplay style and purpose.

DJ Alok is one of the most commonly picked in-game characters, credits to his ability – Drop the Beat. In this article, we discuss what makes DJ Alok so popular and what is so special about his ability.

All you need to know about DJ Alok character in Free Fire

As mentioned above, his ability is called Drop the Beat. When used, it creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds.

As the level of the character increases, his ability enhances too. At the maximum level, it creates an aura of 5m that increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok also has an exclusive character set that the users can acquire from the in-game store. The name of the set is Beat Composer.

Also Read: Shani character in Free Fire: All you need to know.

How to purchase DJ Alok in Free Fire

The players would have to purchase the character using 599 diamonds. They need to follow these steps to get DJ Alok in Free Fire:

Advertisement

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press on the Store icon present on the left side of the screen.

Click on the store icon present on the left side of the main screen.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Character’ tab and find DJ Alok.

Find Alok and press on the purchase button.

Step 3: Press the purchase button. A pop-up would appear, asking the players to confirm the purchase.