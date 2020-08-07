Shani character in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world and is famous for its wide variety of characters. Except for Adam and Eve, each character possesses an exceptional ability which helps the player to achieve Booyah!

Shani is a character in Free Fire which has an ability called Gear Recycle. In this article, we will talk about Shani, her abilities and how you can purchase the character in the game.

All you need to know about the Shani character in Free Fire

As mentioned above, Shani’s ability in Free Fire is called Gear Recycle. This ability restores the durability of your armour with every kill. The excess durability will also help to upgrade the armour to the next level, the maximum of which is Level 3. At the maximum level, users can restore 20 armour durability with every kill.

Each character in Free Fire has unique character sets. Likewise, Shani has a set simply called Shani’s Suit.

How to purchase Shani in Free Fire

Unlike many other characters in Free Fire, you can obtain Shani only by spending diamonds. You will have to shell out 499 diamonds to get this character.

Follow the steps given below to purchase Shani in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and press the store icon present on the left side of the screen.

Open the in-game store in Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: When the store opens up, click on the character tab. The list of characters appears.

Step 3: Scroll down and find the Shani character. Click on the purchase button.

Click on the purchase button for getting the character

Step 4: A popup appears, prompting the players to confirm their purchase.

Step 5: After a successful purchase, users can equip the character from the loadout.