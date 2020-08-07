How to play Solo vs Squad in Free Fire

Free Fire is a famous battle royale game on the mobile platform that offers players various game modes to try out and enjoy. In the battle royale mode, they get to choose between Solo, Duos, or Squads match types.

A lot of players prefer playing Squads alongside their friends. But some users like the challenge of a 1v4 game. Solo vs Squad is practised by many to put their skills to the test and perform outrageous stunts against others.

Many do not know how they can play Solo vs Squad in Free Fire, however. And to those, we say do not worry, as we have got you covered. Here’s how to play Solo vs Squad in the game.

How to play Solo vs Squad in Garena Free Fire

Playing this match type will improve the reaction time as players have to face off against several enemies at once.

To play Solo vs Squad in Free Fire, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Open the game and then click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the main menu.

Step 2: Three different options appear — Solo, Duos and Squad. Select the last one.

Select the Squad icon

Step 3: Disable the ‘Auto-match’ feature, which helps players play Solo vs Squad by disabling the functionality that pairs them with others.

Disable Auto-match

Step 4: Select the map to be played and press the start button to begin a Solo vs Squad match.

Free Fire OB23 update

The recent OB23 update brought in several new features like a new character, gun and pet. The update is named 3VOLUTION, and fans are delighted because of these additions to Garena Free Fire.