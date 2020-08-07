How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and are used for several transactions in the battle royale game. Most of the exclusive items like skins, emotes and costumes can be purchased via diamonds from the in-game store. The elite pass, which is Free Fire’s tier-based reward system, also requires diamonds to be acquired.

Players can top up diamonds by various means – Google Play Store, Coda Shop and Games Kharido. In this article, we discuss how you can top-up diamonds in Free Fire using Games Kharido.

How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire using Games Kharido

Games Kharido is specifically made for users in India. Here’s how players can top-up the diamonds in Free Fire using Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the Games Kharido website. Click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Players will then have to log in using their Facebook account or Free Fire User ID.

The players have to log in either by Facebook or User ID

Step 3: Select the mode of payment and the number of diamonds to top-up.

Select the mode of payment

Step 4: After successful payment, the diamonds will be sent to the accounts of the user.

In case players do not receive the diamonds, they would have to send a ticket to Garena regarding the matter. They would have to submit an appeal about missing currency and would have to provide their player ID, IGN, and region with a screenshot of the payment receipt.

Click here to submit an appeal

Indian users have three payment options – PayTM, Netbanking and UPI. Here is the price list of the diamonds:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

Currently, Games Kharido is running a first-time promo and are awarding the players with a 100% bonus diamonds. It is an excellent deal for players to grab.

