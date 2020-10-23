Free Fire: DJ Alok vs KSHMR live stream date and time announced

Garena Free Fire features over 30 in-game characters, and many are based on real-life personalities. DJ Alok and K are two such examples and are also some of the most popular character choices among players.

Last year, the developers had collaborated with DJ Alok to introduce his character into the game. And they recently collaborated with KSHMR, which led to the addition of the K character in the game. These collabs also resulted in the release of new singles by these renowned artists.

A few days back, Free Fire Brazil had announced a live event where DJ Alok and KSHMR would perform and play Free Fire together. After this announcement, players have been excited about the live stream.

And now, in a post, the exact date and time of this event have been revealed by Free Fire India.

DJ Alok and KSHMR Free Fire live stream date and time revealed

The social media post of Free Fire India read:

“Survivors! Catch your favorites DJ Alok and DJ KSHMR perform and play Free Fire together on the 24th of October at 1 PM IST at India Official Free Fire’s YouTube Channel! 🔥🔥🔥”

According to this post, players will be able to witness DJ Alok and KSHMR play this past-faced battle royale game together on 24th October at 1 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

DJ Alok and KSHMR in Garena Free Fire

DJ Alok and K are two of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire due to their unique abilities — Drop the Beat and Master of All, respectively. DJ Alok and K can be directly purchased from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds each.

