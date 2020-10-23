Free Fire download for Jio phone is fake, and installing these files will damage your device

In the past few years, the popularity of Garena Free Fire has witnessed an upward trend. This fast-paced battle royale game has amassed massive numbers and shows no signs of slowing down. In the second quarter of this year, which ended in June, the game even hit a new record high of over 100 million peak daily active users.

Such is the popularity of this title that several videos have surfaced online claiming to provide the users with ways to play the Free Fire on their Jio phones. However, this is not possible.

Free Fire cannot be downloaded on Jio phones; any such installation will damage your mobile

One such fake video

There is no possible way to download and play Free Fire on a Jio phone. The videos and websites which suggest this are fake, as the RAM and screen size is a considerable bottleneck to run this game on such phones.

Also, Free Fire is available for smartphones that run on Android and iOS softwares, while the Jio phone operates on KaiOS, which makes the game incompatible.

Most of these websites and videos mislead the users and trick them into believing this is possible by playing a recording of the gameplay on their device. However, no player should fall for this.

The users are also advised never to download these fake files since they can harm the device; in some cases, these files can even steal personal information.

Conclusion

Users should not waste their time looking for ways to play Free Fire on their Jio phones since there is no way to do so. They should also never click on any fake links and never download such files.

