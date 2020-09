The Season 28 Elite Pass of Free Fire has finally begun, and has brought in a variety of new costumes, skins and other items for the players to avail. There are two versions of this tier-based reward system in the game — Elite Pass and Elite Bundle.

The users have to purchase them using the in-game currency, diamonds. The Elite Pass and Elite Bundle cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively. The latter is relatively costlier in Free Fire but provides the players with some additional perks. There’s also a free variant — Free Pass — but there are only a few rewards in it.

In this article, we look at all the rewards with the Season 28 Elite Pass.

Free Fire: Elite Pass Season 28 rewards announced

Poster of Season 28 Elite Pass in Free Fire

Elite Pass rewards in Free Fire