Free Fire Elite Pass Season 31: Release date, leaked rewards, and more

Garena Free Fire features a variety of in-game items, including gun skins, costume bundles, individual cosmetic items, and more. Many of these items can be obtained from the Elite Pass and Free Pass.

Players have to complete various in-game missions – Daily missions, Elite missions, and Veteran missions – to earn badges. They can then collect numerous rewards, depending on the number of badges they have collected.

Every month, a new Elite Pass is released that provides users with an opportunity to avail multiple exclusive in-game items. The end of the existing Elite Pass is around the corner.

Also read: BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Release date

Free Fire Season 30 Elite Pass

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 30 will come to an end on 30th November at 11:59 PM. Post this, users will not be able to obtain the rewards. Hence, they only have a few days to claim all the items from the ongoing Elite Pass.

The next Elite Pass, i.e., Season 31, will begin a few hours after the current one concludes. So, it should commence on 1st December.

Pre-order

Advertisement

Pre-orders for it have already started, and users can do so by spending 999 diamonds. They’ll receive the ‘Endless Oblivion Pan’ as the pre-order reward.

Cost of Next Elite Pass

Price of both the Elite Passes

The prices of the Elite Pass are expected to remain the same, and users will be able to acquire the two paid variants – Elite Pass and Elite Bundle – for 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively. They also have an option to subscribe to the same.

Leaked rewards

The rewards of the next Elite Pass were leaked a while ago. Users can check them out in the following video:

Advertisement

How to pre-order Free Fire Season 31 Elite Pass

Following are the steps by which the players can pre-order the upcoming Elite Pass:

Step 1: They can open the game and press the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby.

They can open the game and press the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby. Step 2: Next, gamers have to click the ‘Pre-Order’ button, as shown in the picture below.

Click the ‘Pre-Order’ button

Step 3: Lastly, they can press the ‘999 Diamonds’ option.

The Elite Pass will be pre-ordered, and the diamonds will be deducted from the users' account.

Also read: How to get unique fonts and symbols for nicknames in Free Fire