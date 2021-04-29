Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36: Theme, pre-order price, free rewards, and more

The Elite Pass is one of the best ways for players to acquire exclusive in-game cosmetic items in Free Fire.

Players must complete missions to earn badges and progress through the pass.

Garena releases a new pass at the beginning of every month. Season 35 Bloodwing City is set to come to an end, and pre-orders for the next version of the Elite Pass have already begun.

This article provides users with an overview of the upcoming Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36: All you need to know

Theme and other details

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 36 is based on the theme “Theatre of Torment.” The pass will be available from May 1, 2021, and will run until May 31, 2021.

Price

Players need to spend 999 diamonds for pre-ordering

Garena has set the price for pre-ordering the new Elite Pass at 999 diamonds. Players will receive an exclusive Horror Clown Flier after purchasing the pass.

As always, the Elite Pass will have two variants: the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. They are priced at 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

How to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass

Players can follow these steps to pre-order the new Free Fire Elite Pass:

Step 1: Players first have to open the Elite Pass section in Free Fire.

Tap the icon beside upgrade button

Step 2: Next, they must press the button beside the upgrade option.

Step 3: Players should then click on the "999 diamonds" button. A dialog box will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase.

Press the yellow button to confirm the purchase

Step 4: Players should tap on the yellow button. The diamonds will be deducted from their account, and the pass will be successfully pre-ordered.

Leaked free rewards

Avatar (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

New Vest (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

T-shirt (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Banner (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Backpack skin (Image via Morfeo FF / Youtube)

Players can watch the video provided below to learn more about the leaked rewards.

