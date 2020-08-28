Free Fire: Full list of all character names

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has a plethora of unique features like character abilities, customization options, and a wide range of weapons. The developers of the game don't shy away from rolling out new updates regularly.

Special abilities help the players in securing a win and change according to the character selected. Characters have become the very essence of Garena Free Fire. The game features over 30 of them and is planning to introduce more.

With every update of the game, the developers usually add a new character. The latest addition being Luqueta, who was recently introduced to the game as a part of the OB23 Update. In this article, we list out the names of all the characters present in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Full list of characters

#1 A124

A124

#2 Adam

Adam

#3 Alok

Alok

#4 Alvaro

Alvaro

#5 Andrew

Andrew

#6 Antonio

Antonio

#7 Caroline

Caroline

#8 Clu

Clu

#9 Eve

Eve

#10 Ford

Ford

#11 Hayato

Hayato

#12 Joseph

Joseph

#13 Jota

Jota

#14 Kapella

#15 Kelly

Kelly

#16 Kla

Kla

#17 Laura

Laura

#18 Luqueta

Luqueta

#19 Maxim

Maxim

#20 Miguel

Miguel

#21 Misha

Misha

#22 Moco

Moco

#23 Nikita

Nikita

#24 Notora

Notora

#25 Olivia

Olivia

#26 Paloma

Paloma

#27 Rafael

Rafael

#28 Shani

Shani

#29 Steffie

Steffie

#30 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh

#31 Wukong

Wukong

(All the photos are taken from the character tab in Garena Free Fire)

Most of the characters mentioned on this list can be unlocked from the in-game shop. The Awakening form of the characters, Kelly and Hayato, can be obtained by using shards in Free Fire.

