Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studios and published by Garena. The game has garnered a lot of popularity in the mobile gaming community. It recently achieved an incredible feat of 100 million concurrent players.

Even though the game has over 500 Million downloads, some persisting issues still need to be fixed. Some players often come across in-game problems related to purchases, bans, and more.

To report all such issues, they wish to contact the official customer support of the game. There are several contact numbers on different websites that claim to provide a resolution to the problems. In this article, we discuss if those numbers are real, or fake.

Free Fire Customer Care number: Real or fake?

There are no customer care numbers for Free Fire. Most of the numbers on these websites don't work, and even if they do, they connect to the wrong person, and you might end up wasting your time.

If the players want to contact the official support, they can follow the given steps:

Step 1: Visit ffsupport.zendesk.com to submit a request to the support. Click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Click on the 'Submit a request' option present on the page's top-right corner.

Click on the drop-down menu a select the required problem.

Step 3: Select the problem that you're facing.

You can submit a request about the following issues:

Hacker Report Form

Game Concerns

Appeal a Ban

Account Loss (FB, VK, or Gmail deactivated permanently.)

Payment & missing items

Step 4: Fill the required details like IGN and the User ID. Then, describe the problem with all the proofs attached.

Fill all the information and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button to send a request to Free Fire's official support.