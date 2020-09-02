Weapons are the heart and soul of any battle royale game, and those in Free Fire are no exception. The developers, Garena, have added a wide assortment of weapons to the game for players to utilise on the battlefield. They are divided into various categories like SMGs, ARs, Snipers, LMGs and more.

The SMG group of weapons is one of the most preferred categories in Free Fire. They are ideal for close-range combat courtesy of their high fire rate and decent damage rate. In this article, we list out all the SMGs in Free Fire with their stats and attachments.

Free Fire: Full list of submachine guns (SMG)

There are a total of 7 SMGs in Free Fire. Here are all of them:

CG15

CG15 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 50

RATE OF FIRE: 69

RANGE: 71

RELOAD SPEED: 62

MAGAZINE: 20

ACCURACY: 60

MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments: Foregrip and Magazine

P90

P90 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 48

RATE OF FIRE: 75

RANGE: 27

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 50

ACCURACY: 37

MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments: Magazine, Scope, and Stock

MP40

MP40 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 48

RATE OF FIRE: 83

RANGE: 22

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 20

ACCURACY: 17

MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments: Magazine and Stock

UMP

UMP (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 49

RATE OF FIRE: 75

RANGE: 36

RELOAD SPEED: 77

MAGAZINE: 48

ACCURACY: 36

MOVEMENT SPEED: 79

ARMOR PENETRATION: 63

Attachments: Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine, Scope

MP5

MP5 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 48

RATE OF FIRE: 76

RANGE: 41

RELOAD SPEED: 77

MAGAZINE: 48

ACCURACY: 54

MOVEMENT SPEED: 66

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments: Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine, Scope

VSS

VSS (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 54

RATE OF FIRE: 48

RANGE: 82

RELOAD SPEED: 55

MAGAZINE: 15

ACCURACY: 73

MOVEMENT SPEED: 59

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments: Magazine, Stock and pre-attached Scope

THOMPSON

Thompson (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 50

RATE OF FIRE: 77

RANGE: 33

RELOAD SPEED: 48

MAGAZINE: 42

ACCURACY: 42

MOVEMENT SPEED: 64

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments: Muzzle and Foregrip.

(All stats are taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire)