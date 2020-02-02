Free Fire: Garena announces Brazilian Free Fire League 2020

Free Fire has been a great success in Brazil in 2019 and to keep it going in 2020, Garena has announced Free Fire Esports 2020 plans for Brazil. Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 2020 or the Brazilian Free Fire League 2020 is announced officially by Garena, and it will be the replacement of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL).

The complete format of LBFF 2020 has also been announced, and it will be divided into three divisions, i.e. A, B and C. Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2020 will be a year-long event and will take place in three seasons throughout the year. The venue for the LAN events will be the new Free Fire home in Brazil, i.e. Studio One, inside the Estúdio Quanta complex in São Paulo.

LBFF 2020 Complete Format

Season 1

The first divisioncommenced on 1st February where the 12 best Free Fire teams in Brazil against each other in Serie A and the names of the teams are:

Corinthians

LOUD

Team Liquid

Black Dragons

RED Canids

FURIA

INTZ

Prodigy

SKS

B4

paiN Gaming

Vivo Keyd

Serie C will be conducted in Season 1 where hundreds of teams across the country will battle in qualifiers, and the top eight teams will make their way to the Serie A. The teams ranking from 9th to 42nd in the Serie C will qualify for Serie B along with the bottom two teams of Serie A.

Season 2

Season 2 will follow a different format than Season 1. In Season 2, the bottom two teams from Serie A will move down to Serie B while the top 12 teams from Serie A will directly qualify for the Finals will be held as a separate event.

The teams ranking from 13th to 16th in Serie A will be grouped with the bottom two teams of Serie A Finals in an Access Group along with the 3rd to 8th teams of Serie B. Then at the end of the season, the bottom 12 teams of Serie B will be replaced by the top 12 teams from Serie C.

Although there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the Season 3 format, Garena is likely to implement the same format as that of Season 2.