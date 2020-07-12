Free Fire: Garena collaborates with B'lue O'Bell to bring new character outfit bundle

The Free Fire collaboration will bring a fantastic blue-themed outfit bundle along with other exciting new rewards.

The bundle can be redeemed via unique code listed on the back of the energy drink bottle.

Image courtesy: Garena Free Fire Thailand

For the past few months, Garena has been very active in collaborating with various brands and companies and now Free Fire has announced another of these joint ventures with Thailand based company B'lue O'Bell.

This exclusive partnership will bring new outfits and characters in the game which will resemble the company theme.

Garena x B'lue O'Bell Collaboration Teaser

B'lue O'Bell is a Thai company which manufactures and supplies energy drinks. Garena also teased a short 30 seconds video about this collaboration which pretty much reveals everything about the new items players can see in the upcoming update.

In one of the final frames of the teaser, a character appears on screen which is reportedly the upcoming clu character of Free Fire.

Free Fire B'lue O'Bell Leaked Bundle

The upcoming collaboration will bring numerous rewards and additions to the game globally. A famous YouTuber, Free Fire Gamer's Zone revealed the upcoming outfit leaks.

Leaked Free Fire outfit bundle

In a video, he revealed a blue bundle pack outfit which can be redeemed by a unique code given on the rear of the blue energy drink bottle.

This bottle can be purchased from the market in Thailand. It's also important to note that the code will not guarantee you the exclusive reward and will function like a lottery ticket.

However, for the rest of the servers, players can manually buy this bundle under the shop section. The YouTuber has an impressive record when it comes to predicting Free Fire content.

Besides this, a few leaks also suggest that blue-themed energy drinks will also spawn on the Free Fire map which will resemble the B'lue O'Bell products.