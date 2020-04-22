Free Fire: Garena giving away Diamonds for watching streams on 'Booyah' app

Free Fire

Garena recently launched their Booyah app, which is an exclusive streaming platform for streamers to broadcast their gameplay live. In addition to this, the developers have also added a new event, which gives players free rewards for watching streams on the Booyah app.

After a fixed time interval, players will receive free Booyah tickets, which can be converted into gifts to reward the streamers. After sending gifts, Diamonds will be automatically added to players' accounts.

Also Read: How to get Elite Pass for free in Free Fire?

Complete Event Details:

Starting from 21st April and until 26th April, players will receive free drops after watching streams on the Booyah app. The drops can be traded further for Diamonds, which are a rare and expensive currency in Free Fire.

Here are the steps to participate in the event:

Download Booyah app from Google Playstore.

Link your Booyah account with Free Fire.

Watch the drop-enabled streams and collect free Booyah tickets from under the chat section.

Buy the gifts with these free tickets and reward the streamers.

Upon receiving 500 Booyah Tickets, 10 Diamonds will be added into your account.

Moreover, players also get rewards upon watching the streams live, chatting, following channels, and sending out gifts. The longer you watch the stream, the more tickets you will get.

Elaborating on the tasks of the event, Garena quoted in the game:

To integrate more tasks and rewards during your BOOYAH viewing experience, Daily Tasks has arrived! Get more BOOYAH tickets by watching live, chatting, following channels and sending out gifts. What's more, once accumulated 500 tickets, you can win Free Fire diamonds, during the period 21st to 26th Apr 2020. Come and join this fantastic journey in BOOYAH!

Advertisement

For everyone, it's a golden chance to get free Diamonds just by watching streams for a few hours. It's not compulsory to watch a single stream, and players can watch different broadcasts. The app will sum up the total number of tickets you earned, but make sure to check whether the drops are enabled on the streams.

Garena has partnered with only a few streamers right now, but viewers can also collect drops in the future by watching their favourite ones once the expansion phase is complete.