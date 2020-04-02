Free Fire: Garena giving free rewards in Free Fire through Streamer Power event

Streamer Power Event will remain valid from 1st April to 30th April.

A bunch of rare gift items will be given to Free Fire players.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire's Season 23 Elite Pass has been rolled out by Garena, and the players are now excited to see the upcoming OB21 update of Free Fire. Before the next update hits the global servers, a new event titled Streamer Power has shown up in the events section. The event is going to be special as the players will receive rare Free Fire items for free.

By participating in this event, players will be rewarded x1500 character cards, x10000 loot boxes, and x30000 vouchers. In fact, the players can also support their favourite streamers by entering this event.

Streamer Power Event Details

In the Streamer Power event, players will have to watch the verified streamers on the official BOOYAH app, which is also available on Google Playstore. During the live session, there would be lucky loot drops, which will be randomly given by streamers. After collecting and opening these drop boxes, players can get the aforementioned rewards.

Free Fire Event

Elaborating the event details, Free Fire wrote in the game,

Hey bros, what can be better than watching videos in BOOYAH and winning Free Fire items at the same time? Starting from April, watch the verified streameres, you might win the lucky loot drop when they generously giving out items during the stream.

The streamer power will end on 30th April and will run for straight 30 days, starting now. Since it's an exclusive partnership between Garena and Free Fire streamers there are no limits on the collection of loot boxes.