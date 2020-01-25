Free Fire: Garena to host four global tournaments with total prize pool of ₹14 crore in 2020

2020 is packed with global Free Fire tournaments

Free Fire had an insanely successful 2019, as it was the most downloaded mobile game of the year. The game also reached new heights in Esports as Free Fire World cup 2019, which was held in Bangkok, was one of the most-watched Esports tournament of the year. Building on a successful 2019, Garena has now announced four more tournaments for 2020, which includes the Free Fire Champions Cup and the Free Fire World Series.

Southeast Asia to host Free Fire’s first global tournament of 2020

The first international tournament of the new year – the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 – will be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia on 19 April 2020. Qualifiers for the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 have already begun, where the top 12 teams from 9 regions will emerge from local and regional qualifiers. This marks the return of a global tournament to Southeast Asia, where the first-ever global tournament for Free Fire was held – Free Fire World Cup 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Free Fire World Series 2020 returns to Brazil after record-breaking 2019

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) will continue for its second edition in November 2020, with the finals being played in Brazil once more. The reception for 2019’s World Series was one of Free Fire’s highlights of 2019 – the finals of FFWS 2019 had over 2 million peak, concurrent viewers, online, which is a world record high for a mobile esports tournament, according to Esports Charts. In total, 2019’s World Series racked up over 130 million online views around the world.

Free Fire World Series 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Apart from FFCC and FFWS, Garena will also host two global tournaments in the month of June and July. The details for these tournaments have not been revealed yet but expect it to arrive pretty soon.

The four tournaments in total will have a gigantic prize pool of ₹14 crore. This one of the biggest prize pool mobile Esports has ever seen, and Garena is definetly raising the bar. Furthermore, the winners of the Free Fire India Esports this year stand a chance to win from a big prize pool of ₹1 crore.

The winners of the Free Fire Indian Championship will get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the FFCC 2020, where the best teams from around the globe will compete. The registrations for FFIC were recently announced and for more details, players can check the official FFIC page.