Free Fire: Get free Star Soul Weapon Loot Crates in Kapella Patch quiz event

Here are all answers to the Free Fire Kapella Patch quiz event

You can get five Star Soul Weapon Loot Crates for free by answering five simple questions

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Free Fire Patch Quiz Event

Free Fire has announced the release date of the OB21 update called the 'Kapella Patch'. The Kapella Patch will be available to download from 8th April 2020. Before releasing the latest update on the global servers, Garena Free Fire has announced a lot of events that offer exclusive in-game rewards for free.

Free Fire has launched an in-game event called "Free Fire Patch Quiz," in which the player has to answer five questions. The questions are based on the Kapella Patch Notes, and the player can win five 'Star Soul Weapon Loot Crates' for free if he/she answers all questions correctly.

Free Fire Patch Quiz Answers

(Event Period: 3rd April 2020 to 11th April 2020)

Patch Quiz Answers

According to the hint given by Free Fire, the answers to all the Free Fire Patch Quiz questions can be found in the news section of the game. But to save your precious time, Sportskeeda has listed all the questions below along with their answers:

Question 1: When is the next Patch Day?

Answer: 8th April

Question 2: Who is the newest character introduced on Patch Day?

Answer: Kapella

Advertisement

Question 3: What is the newest weapon introduced on Patch Day?

Answer: Thompson

Question 4: Which Game Mode will have its own Rank system?

Answer: Clash Squad

Question 5: What is the newest pet that is coming soon after Patch Day?

Answer: Ottero

Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

After giving the above answers, you will receive your reward instantly. The players will be able to download the OB21 update from 8th April from the Google Play Store. The size of the update is expected to be around 600MB.