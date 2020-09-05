Gyan Gaming's control setup, sensitivity settings, and more in Free Fire game

Garena Free Fire has reached great heights of popularity in a short period of time. The battle royale game provides players with a great way to stay entertained and connected with their friends even on low-end mobile devices.

The parallel growth of the online content creation industry has further encouraged players to come forward and share their Free Fire-based content with an audience through different streaming platforms.

Gyan Gaming is one of the most well-known players and streamers in the Indian Free Fire circuit. His real name is Sujan Roy Mistri, and he hails from Kolkata, West Bengal. Gyan Gaming plays Free Fire on his computer using an emulator.

Gyan Gaming's control setup and sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Gyan Gaming plays the game on an emulator and here is his control setup:

Basic

#1 Graphics: Ultra

Brightness: Very Bright

FPS: High

#2 Minimap: Rotating

Controls

Aim Precision: Off

Left Fire Button: Always

Quick Weapon Switch: Off

Quick Reload: Off

AWM Sniping: Hold fire to scope

Vehicle Controls: Two-handed

Auto Parachute: On

In-Game Tips: Default

Damage Indicator: New

Auto-Switch Gun: Off

Visual Effects: Dark

Auto Pickup

Weapons: On

Armours And Backpacks: Off

Medkits: On

Ammo: Off

Attachments: on

Grenades: On

Camouflage: On

Event Items: Off

The Free Fire ID of Gyan Gaming is 70393167, and his in-game name is _GyanSujan_. Here are Gyan Gaming's Free Fire sensitivity settings for the different scopes available in the game:

General: 83%

Red Dot: 82%

2x Scope: 91%

4x Scope: 65%

AWM Scope: 18%

Gyan Gaming has 3.63 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Most of his videos are based on high-kill gameplay in ranked matches. He also does live streaming on the same channel to interact with his audience.

Gyan Gaming is also very active on his social media handles. He has 464k followers on his Instagram account. He also has a Twitter account, where he shares all the latest news related to his ventures in Free Fire.

