Gyan Gaming's control setup, sensitivity settings, and more in Free Fire game

Garena Free Fire has reached great heights of popularity in a short period of time. The battle royale game provides players with a great way to stay entertained and connected with their friends even on low-end mobile devices.
The parallel growth of the online content creation industry has further encouraged players to come forward and share their Free Fire-based content with an audience through different streaming platforms.
Gyan Gaming is one of the most well-known players and streamers in the Indian Free Fire circuit. His real name is Sujan Roy Mistri, and he hails from Kolkata, West Bengal. Gyan Gaming plays Free Fire on his computer using an emulator.
Gyan Gaming's control setup and sensitivity settings in Free Fire
Gyan Gaming plays the game on an emulator and here is his control setup:
Basic
#1 Graphics: Ultra
Brightness: Very Bright
FPS: High
#2 Minimap: Rotating
Controls
- Aim Precision: Off
- Left Fire Button: Always
- Quick Weapon Switch: Off
- Quick Reload: Off
- AWM Sniping: Hold fire to scope
- Vehicle Controls: Two-handed
- Auto Parachute: On
- In-Game Tips: Default
- Damage Indicator: New
- Auto-Switch Gun: Off
- Visual Effects: Dark
Auto Pickup
- Weapons: On
- Armours And Backpacks: Off
- Medkits: On
- Ammo: Off
- Attachments: on
- Grenades: On
- Camouflage: On
- Event Items: Off
The Free Fire ID of Gyan Gaming is 70393167, and his in-game name is _GyanSujan_. Here are Gyan Gaming's Free Fire sensitivity settings for the different scopes available in the game:
- General: 83%
- Red Dot: 82%
- 2x Scope: 91%
- 4x Scope: 65%
- AWM Scope: 18%
Gyan Gaming has 3.63 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Most of his videos are based on high-kill gameplay in ranked matches. He also does live streaming on the same channel to interact with his audience.
Gyan Gaming is also very active on his social media handles. He has 464k followers on his Instagram account. He also has a Twitter account, where he shares all the latest news related to his ventures in Free Fire.
