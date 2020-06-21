Top 3 Online multiplayer mobile games under 100 MB in 2020

These games are available to download for free from all the major App Stores.

You can make new friends and play with them in these multiplayer online games.

Rohit Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Online games are a great source of entertainment as you can enjoy these games with your friends. You can find new friends and create your ultimate teams in online multiplayer games. With hundreds of multiplayer games available on App Stores, it can sometimes get difficult to choose the best game for yourself. In this article, we have discussed the top 3 online multiplayer games under 100 MB in 2020.

#1 Ludo King:

Ludo King is a popular game that is based on the tradition 'Ludo' and has a very simple playing interface. Players can chat with their friends along with sending them goodies. The game has various good looking playing themes, which make the game much more fun. The game is available to download for free on Android and iOS App Stores.

#2 Mini Militia:

Mini Militia was an instant hit in the online multiplayer gaming market years ago. The game has approximately 20 maps to play and is still loved by many mobile players. You can invite your friends for some cool action-packed battles against each other. A maximum of 6 players can play in one team.

Mini Militia also has an offline version that players can enjoy in the absence of a data connection. The game has very simple dual-stick controls to move and shoot enemy players. Players can download the game for free from Google Play Store.

#3 Clash Royale:

Developed by Supercell, Clash Royale has millions of players playing the game everyday. Players need to form their ultimate decks to become the best clash royale player in the game. There are many upgradable characters in the game with different abilities. The game is available for free on all major App Stores.

