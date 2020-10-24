Many users across various titles face the problem of hacking and cheating, and the same goes for Garena Free Fire. The developers have been putting constant efforts to reduce the usage of illicit tools and cheats.

Ever since the commencement of Operation Cutcord, Free Fire has banned millions of cheaters from the game for using scripts, hacks, and such. Also, improvements are currently being made to the anti-cheat system to ensure fair gameplay for the players.

The game has a zero-tolerance policy against cheats and has recently released a ban notice with the number of users suspended in the last two weeks.

Free Fire hacks: Anti-cheat system bans 5,92,608 accounts in two weeks

(Image Credits: Garena Free Fire/Facebook)

Free Fire has released a ban notice post on their social media handles stating that:

Here's an update for all of our players! In the last two weeks, the total accounts we've banned amounted to 592,608. Out of all the accounts, 34% were reported by players.

We've also adjusted anti-hack measures and optimized our detection methods for a better gaming experience! Continue to play fairly and keep the game fun for all.

Here's the photo which displays the detailed analysis of the ban:

As mentioned in the post, out of the 592608 banned, 34% of them were reported by the users. Also, over 31,000 players were banned for intentionally playing alongside hackers.

According to the Anti-cheat FAQ of Free Fire, the use of any unauthorized third-party applications that haven't been released by Garena or the usage of a modified game client for performing functions that aren't existent in the game is considered as cheating. If the players are found guilty, their account will be permanently suspended from the game.

Hence, the players should never resort to using scripts and hacks, as they are 100% illegal and will lead to the accounts being banned.

